Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad hosts blood drive Friday

Newport – The Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad is set to host a community blood drive on Friday, Feb. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the squad’s headquarters located at 418 Blue Grass Trail, Newport, Va. Partnering with The Blood Connection, the blood drive aims to encourage local residents to donate blood and support lifesaving efforts. For each donor, The Blood Connection will contribute $10 to the Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad, providing vital funds to support their operations and vital community services.

This initiative not only helps replenish blood supplies but also strengthens the community’s support for its local rescue squad. Residents are encouraged to participate and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Recommended Videos

If you would like to donate, sign up online. Spots are still available.

According to it’s website, The Blood Connection (TBC) has partnered with and are now the sole provider of all blood products to Carilion Clinic. Whole Blood can be donated every 56 days. Donors must be 16 or older to donate.

The rescue squad will also be offering to-go spaghetti dinners for donations.