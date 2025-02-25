Proposed minimum wage increase faces mixed reactions from Roanoke community

ROANOKE, Va. – A hot-button issue is currently on Governor Glenn Youngkin’s desk: a bill that could increase the state’s minimum wage.

Currently, the minimum wage is $12.41. However, the bill is proposing to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2027.

10 News spoke with a local business, Book No Further, to see what this increase could mean for businesses.

Co-owner Doloris Vest said her employees earn a little more than minimum wage, at about $13 an hour, but the possibility of a minimum wage increase could make it difficult for them.

“One of the things that is particular in our business is that the prices are on our product, so we can’t simply add a dollar to each tab. We can’t add a dollar to each book. We have to work within the parameters that we have. So, the likely event could be either that we staff people fewer hours, or that there’s just less money in the business in the end, which means maybe a pay deduction for me,” said Vest.

Vest said it wouldn’t affect your wallet right away but eventually, prices could possibly go up.

“Now, as that trickles down through the system, that is what ultimately will push the prices of books up. But at the same time, as all prices go up, there’s still only so much margin to be had in any product,” said Vest.

When asked if increasing the minimum wage is the solution to the increase in the cost of living, Vest said she has mixed opinions.

“As a business owner, it is difficult, and we do have to look at that. However, unfamiliar with what goes into the cost of living, I once worked in workforce development. I hate that there are some businesses who would not pay a living wage to people if they didn’t have to, and if this is the way it has to be to make it work, then we’re willing to do so. Now, should it keep escalating beyond what is the annual cost of living or get way above that, then it would become a problem for us,” said Vest.

She said there are some other things that could help workers with the cost of living. Something she said could help her employees in downtown Roanoke is help to pay for parking.

“Parking is an issue. If there was a way that they could work down here without giving, it’s a small portion, but a portion of their paycheck away every week. That could be something for downtown employees. And I think each employer has to look at that of how they can make it work for their employees,” said Vest.

Vest said if people are making better wages too, they might be able to help the local economy more.

“The other way it could affect our business is that if people are making better wages, ideally, they would be able to shop more local. And that could help us or maybe offset the negative part of the minimum wage increase,” said Vest.

People in Roanoke said they are in favor of the minimum wage increase.

“Everything is going up but pay, so if you can go to Walmart or McDonalds and make $15 an hour, I feel like that would be better for some people,” said Rashad Ramey.

Resident Zoe Keith said it’s hard to live on what the minimum wage is right now.

“I think it would be great. There are a lot of younger people and not even younger people just anyone trying to live off of minimum wage jobs and especially what I’m realizing about a town like Roanoke [is that] it’s hard to do that. It’s hard to pay your bills and feed your family or even feed yourself some days with just like the little bit you get for the many many hours you work,” said Keith.

Resident John Eure said there are many folks who are not being paid enough to live and that causes difficulties not only for them but for society.

“We have the ability to have a country where people can make a living wage and support themselves and live a reasonable life and we should do that,” said resident John Eure.