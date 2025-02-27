Black History month D-Day Memorial tour

BEDFORD, Va. – In honor of Black History Month, community members were invited to a free tour at the National D-Day Memorial.

Today’s tour shared the untold stories of African American soldiers during D-Day and World War II.

AARP Virginia hosted tours of historic sites throughout February to celebrate the contributions of Black Americans.

“One of the often overlooked components of D-Day is the Battalion 320, which was an African-American battalion that put up balloons along the beaches of Omaha to thwart German planes.” Brian Jacks, Associate State Director for Community Outreach AARP Virginia

The memorial also features six African American soldiers who lost their lives on June 6, 1944.