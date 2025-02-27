Roanoke’s Mill Mountain Theatre brings Waitress: The Musical to the Star City this March

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke invests nearly $340,000 each year to support local arts and culture, and one of the premier venues for experiencing this investment is the Mill Mountain Theatre.

In March, Mill Mountain Theatre will bring Broadway to the Star City with Waitress: The Musical. Roanoke’s downtown is already known for its charm, from the iconic star to incredible food and a close-knit community, but now there’s one more reason to be excited: a slice of Broadway right here at home.

The production of Waitress will serve up a sweet mix of humor, heart, and of course, pie. The show, which centers around a diner and its community of workers, celebrates the power of female friendships and resilience in the face of hardship.

Keeley Morgan, choreographer and ensemble member, explains the show’s impact: “They find community in this little diner they work at together. We see Jenna—she’s dealing with a domestic violence issue at home—but then you really see how female friendships and community help her get through that, and it’s a really beautiful story.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

the

The process of bringing the show to life is a quick one, with just three weeks of preparation. “It’s a fast rehearsal process,” says Dylan Toms, who plays Ogie in Waitress. “We have about three weeks total—two weeks of being in this room, playing with props, and throwing out ideas, then a week of tech, and then we are on the stage doing the show.”

The theatre draws talent from all over, including Los Angeles, New York City, and even local performers like Toms. For him, performing at Mill Mountain Theatre is a full-circle moment. “I saw a lot of shows here at Mill Mountain Theatre growing up. The first show I ever saw was The Velveteen Rabbit when I was in kindergarten, so it feels super full circle to be able to come back and do this.”

The arts are a vital part of Roanoke’s cultural identity, and local officials view them not only as a cultural cornerstone but also as an important economic driver. The theatre attracts visitors to the area, encouraging them to explore all that the community has to offer.

Tickets for Waitress: The Musical can be purchased here.