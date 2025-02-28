K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ returns with $10 dresses

ROANOKE, Va. – K92’s ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ will return for its second year at the Berglund Center’s Bella Vista Room at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There are more than 300 gently used dresses for teens to buy. Trend Formals is also donating 50 brand-new dresses that teens can purchase. The good news is that they all cost only $10.

Morning Show Co-Host Antoine Terrell said he DJs proms for schools, and while it can help them create memories, it can be hard for some teens.

“On average, these kids are spending $600 to $700 when you think about their clothing, the alterations, the shoes, the nails, etcetera, and because of that price point, a lot of kids don’t get to experience it. They don’t get to attend prom. So, we wanted to make it so that everyone would have the opportunity to create these memories,” said Terrell.

All the proceeds are going to an organization called Project Hope.

Terrell told 10 News that the line was out the door last year.

The dresses are also being cleaned and steamed by VA $2.95 Cleaners.

Owner Mike Hovis said ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ helps families as the cost of everything right now is so high.

“Some of these dresses had original price tags for like $290. So some of these young ladies, these families, are able to get really great deals. And we’re happy to be able to clean them so that they are they look: spick and span for the event,” Hovis.

Hovis said they come in lots of sizes from zero to 22.

There will also be someone from VA $2.95 providing alterations.

Again, ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress’ is at the Berglund Center’s Bella Vista Room at 10 a.m. on Saturday.