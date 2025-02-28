VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Campbell County.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Wards Road and Mcdaniel Drive.

According to VSP, a 2017 Ram 1500, carrying a trailer, was slowing on southbound Wards Road to make a left turn when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Mazda CX9. The Mazda then ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Mazda has been identified as 57-year-old Jay I. Martin of Lynchburg. He died at the scene.

The driver of the ram was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.