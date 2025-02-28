Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Campbell County

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: VSP, Campbell County, Fatal Crash, Lynchburg
CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Campbell County.

The crash occurred at 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Wards Road and Mcdaniel Drive.

According to VSP, a 2017 Ram 1500, carrying a trailer, was slowing on southbound Wards Road to make a left turn when it was rear-ended by a 2008 Mazda CX9. The Mazda then ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Mazda has been identified as 57-year-old Jay I. Martin of Lynchburg. He died at the scene.

The driver of the ram was uninjured and the crash remains under investigation.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

