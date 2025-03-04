Giles County Public School board lay out qualifications for their next superintendent

GILES CO., Va. – The Giles County Public School board held a work session to finalize the qualifications they are looking for in their next superintendent.

This work session comes on the heels of the sudden retirement of the current superintendent, Dr. Terry E. Arbogast II.

The board fielded opinions from public comments and a survey when determining the required qualifications.

“What we are doing here is going over the survey results and identify what requirement will be stated in the job posting,” Board member Nicole Price said. “That will not necessarily prevent people from applying... we are just explicitly stating that up front these are our requirements.”

As confirmed by the board, the required qualifications for a candidate include:

Experience as a principal

A doctorate degree

The candidate must move and live in the county within a year of accepting the position

Preferred qualifications include:

Experience as an associate/assistant superintendent

Work experience in the state of Virginia

Experience as a superintendent

Teaching and/or central office experience with no preference as a CEO

The finalized qualifications will now be sent to the Virginia School Board Association, which the board hopes will post the position by Wednesday.

The board will then meet with the VSBA to discuss candidates and begin the interview process by mid-April. They hope to have a decision on the new superintendent by mid-May.