Randy Travis brings ‘More Life’ tour to Roanoke at the Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Randy Travis will bring his “More Life” tour to the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, on Oct. 25, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The tour features Travis with co-star James Dupré and his longtime touring band, marking their first appearance together since Travis’s stroke in 2013.

The concert will include performances of Travis’s 16 No. 1 hits, such as “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.” Travis will make a special appearance. Limited VIP tickets offer premium seating, an autographed poster, and a meet-and-greet with Travis.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 show go on sale to the general public on March 7 at 10 a.m., with presale beginning Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone, or at the Berglund Center Box Office. Ticket prices range from $59 to $275 for VIP packages.

The Berglund Center, celebrating over 50 years of hosting top artists, is located in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com or BerglundCenter.live.