Skip to main content
Clear icon
38º
Join Insider

Local News

Ronaoke Police investigating Monday night assault that injured two

RPD said preliminary it appears to be a family dispute that turned physical

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke Police Dept., Crime
No description found

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating an assault that left two with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Empress Drive NW for the report of an assault. Upon arrival,l officers located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

Another man was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to RPD, it appears to be a family dispute that turned physical and charges are pending further investigation.

10 News will continue to update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS