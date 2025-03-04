Ronaoke Police investigating Monday night assault that injured two

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating an assault that left two with non-life-threatening injuries Monday evening.

According to RPD, officers responded to the 1700 block of Empress Drive NW for the report of an assault. Upon arrival,l officers located a man with stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Another man was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to RPD, it appears to be a family dispute that turned physical and charges are pending further investigation.

10 News will continue to update this story as we get more information.