Tacos, margaritas, and more: Taco’Ritas Festival to return to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on May 4

Tacos, margaritas and entertainment—this year’s Taco’Ritas Festival is set to be a flavor-packed event aiming to leave foodies in the Star City hungry for more.

ROANOKE, Va. – Tacos, margaritas and entertainment—this year’s Taco’Ritas Festival is set to be a flavor-packed event aiming to leave foodies in the Star City hungry for more.

It’ll be held at the Berglund Center on Sunday, May 4 from noon to 5 p.m., with VIP entry starting at 10:30 a.m. Organizers say they’re striving to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever as it returns for its third year.

Recommended Videos

A wide range of yummy food, more vendors, a bigger stage and bigger margaritas are all on the menu for the upcoming festival.

Tickets are currently on sale and you can purchase them here, by calling 1-866-HDG-TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425 and at the Berglund Center Box Office.

If you’re interested in being a vendor at Taco’Ritas, you’re asked to contact Tiffany Viette at tiffany.viette@roanokeva.gov for more information.

General admission is $9 for entry only, with children 12 and under able to get in for free. You can also purchase a VIP package for $49 up until May 2, which will feature early access, a VIP-only area with outdoor games, two tacos, one margarita tasting flight, an unlimited chips and salsa bar and other items.