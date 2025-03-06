Wanted man arrested for involvement in 2024 Martinsville sports bar shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man wanted for his involvement in a 2024 Martinsville shooting has been arrested after nearly 10 months of searching, Martinsville Police Department said.

24-year-old Jalen Pritchett was arrested on Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. He was charged with the following:

malicious wounding

use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

willfully discharging a firearm in a public place

possession of a firearm after an assault and battery of a family member

carrying a concealed weapon – second offense

possession of a firearm under a protective order

three counts of destruction of property

Pritchett is currently being held in North Carolina without bond, and is pending extradition to Martinsville. If you have any information on this incident, please contact Lt. Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463).

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.