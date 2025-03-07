Botetourt County Public Schools Superintendent announces retirement

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Dr. Johnathan Russ announced his retirement, effective July 1, in an email to students and staff on Thursday.

Dr. Russ has served as Superintendent since 2020, and he said the following in a statement:

I want to share with you that I have made the decision to retire as Division Superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools, effective July 1, 2025. My time in Botetourt these past five years have been the most rewarding of my 34-year career, and I have seen firsthand the dedication of our school board, educators, staff, families, and community in providing the very best for our students. Because of the hard work and dedication of so many, Botetourt County Public Schools continues to be a place where students grow, learn, and succeed. The strong foundation we have built together will carry on, and I have no doubt that the future of BCPS is bright. Dr. Johnathan Russ

Dr. Russ said he is looking forward to continuing work in the months ahead and remains committed to a smooth transition and continued success for BCPS schools.