Read Across America celebrated around Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Children in Roanoke are celebrating the magic of reading with blankets, PJs, and book characters.

This week, Roanoke City Public Schools joined Read Across America to honor Dr. Seuss' birthday.

Today, students listened to “Go Dog Go,” showing their enthusiasm for reading with questions and laughter.

The children are also assigned reading time at home to keep those good habits.

“The goal is for them to want to read even when they are at home. They can read to their parents or their parents can read to them.” Angelia Sweetenberg, Teacher at Grandin Court Elementary

“They love the involvement. They love hearing a story. They love letting their imaginations go as they hear the story themselves. It’s just a really exciting. My first grade group this morning had a lot of energy.” Eli Jamison, Roanoke City School Board Chair

Teachers hosted special events like character dress-up to inspire students to discover the joy of books.

Read Across America is designed to encourage children to explore books and start reading early.