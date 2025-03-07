Shawsville Middle School teacher honored with Milken Educator Award

Photo of the receival of the Milken Educator Award.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A Shawsville Middle School teacher has been recognized for her exceptional work in education by receiving the prestigious Milken Educator Award.

Mrs. Anna Drew is one of only 42 teachers nationwide to receive this honor and the sole recipient from Virginia. Along with the accolade, she received a $25,000 cash prize and an opportunity to travel to Los Angeles to engage with other educators and award winners.

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from Mrs. Drew and the principal at Shawsville Middle School about this remarkable achievement.