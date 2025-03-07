Step back in time with Lynchburg Museum’s Roaring Lynchburg Speakeasy tonight

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Museum is set to host a special event, the Roaring Lynchburg Speakeasy, today, March 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. The evening promises a lively atmosphere with live music from the Lew Taylor jazz trio, Charleston dancing, a 1920s costume contest with prizes, period mocktails, a photo booth and a few surprises.

Attendees are encouraged to don their best 1920s attire. Admission is $5 per person, and tickets are available for purchase at this link.

This event complements the museum’s current exhibit, “Roaring Lynchburg: Social Life in 1925,” which offers a glimpse into life in Lynchburg a century ago. In 1925, the city had a vibrant population of about 30,000, with an economy driven by tobacco, railroads, and manufacturing.

The exhibit explores how residents balanced work with social activities, including secret speakeasies during Prohibition, and highlights the city’s bustling entertainment scene with local and international performers.

The exhibit will be on display at the Lynchburg Museum, located at 901 Court St., through March 31. Admission is free. For more details on open days, hours, and other events, visit Lynchburg Museum’s website.

Roaring Lynchburg exhibit and event (Courtesy of Lynchburg Museum)