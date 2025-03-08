International Women’s Day Rally held in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On International Women’s Day, the sounds of marchers voicing their opinions and beliefs rang throughout the Virginia Tech campus.

“It’s important and we have to keep doing it we have to keep up the pressure,” Alexa Casey, co-coordinator of NRV Indivisible, said. “We have to keep up the education because I really think people just don’t know what is going on.”

The march began at 11:30 a.m. and saw dozens of people show up with signs and shirts supporting women’s rights.

It wasn’t just the women who were speaking out, as many men also showed up to the rally to show their support.

“It’s incredibly important in any particular context,” Blacksburg City Councilman Liam Watson said. “When you have more privilege than the people speaking about themselves, you absolutely need to use that privilege for them as well.”

Members of the crowd were invited to tell their stories while rallying for the causes that they believed in, such as women’s rights, voting rights, Medicaid, abortion, and the SAVE Act.

By showing up to these rallies and making their voices heard, they hope to make life better not just for women, but for America.

“I love my country and I love freedom of speech,” Jenna Spangler said. ”I think that everyone should learn to talk and speak and listen with all of their neighbors and that makes us a better country.”