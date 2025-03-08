Is daylight saving time worth the health risk?

Daylight saving time has been observed in the United States since 1918, and is still used in all states aside from Hawaii and Arizona. While its initial reasoning was to conserve energy and to better utilize daylight, some believe it has too many negative health risks, and is impractical.

“Research shows that daylight saving time messes with our biological clocks by reducing morning sunlight exposure, which pushes our sleep schedules later and can have negative effects on health. Staying on standard time year-round is much better for our circadian rhythms, overall health, and well-being.” Carla Finkielstein, professor at Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute

Professor Carla Finkielstein at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute says the standard time better aligns with our circadian rhythms. She also states that daylight saving time can increase the risk for the following ailments:

heart disease

obesity

depression

