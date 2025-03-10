2025 Business Summit to be held at Roanoke’s Dumas Center Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2025 Business Summit will be held in the Star City on Monday morning, aimed at ensuring small businesses have ample support and the necessary resources for success.

Orchestrated by Mayor Joe Cobb, the free event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Dumas Center at 108 1st Street in Northwest Roanoke and will be hosted in partnership with Total Action for Progress (TAP), the Virginia Small Business Development Center, Greater Roanoke & NRV and the City of Roanoke’s Department of Economic Development. You will need to register in advance to participate.

“From the seed of an idea to a ribbon cutting, investing in our small businesses is essential to our city’s health and wholeness. This Mayor’s Summit is part of our commitment to providing small businesses with the resources they need to grow and thrive,” said Mayor Cobb.

The summit will feature panel discussions with experts and sessions covering a wide range of topics, such as how to navigate taxes and legalities, identify funding opportunities, build brand awareness, optimize marketing strategies and more.

Click here to register.