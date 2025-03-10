Dirt covers vehicles in Southwest Virginia and around the Commonwealth

If your car was outside this weekend, it might need a good wash.

That dirt on your vehicle is actually from New Mexico and Texas. It was carried by winds across the U.S. When the dust mixed with rain, it created “muddy rain,” leaving cars covered with a messy residue. Touching the rain may have also felt sticky on your skin.

This unusual weather phenomenon caught many drivers by surprise.

“We woke up that morning and our car was incredibly dirty. It’s a good idea to take a water hose quickly and rinse it off. That way you’re not having any obstructed views front or your back window. But for the most part, we come down here where it’s nice on a beautiful day and get our car washed.” Carmela Pressler, Relative of Roanoke Resident

Over the weekend, car washes had cars bumper to bumper.

Places like Road Runner Express serviced over three hundred cars in a single day.

It’s important to clean your car’s mirrors and windows for safe driving, as leaving the grime on your vehicle can block your view and damage your car’s paint over time.