Roanoke gas prices fall slightly, remain below $3

ROANOKE, Va. – Average gas prices in the Star City have fallen slightly in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. The average price currently stands at $2.79 per gallon, which is 16.2 cents lower than a month ago and 38.2 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports that the cheapest station in Roanoke was $2.61 per gallon on Sunday, with the most expensive being $3.09 per gallon. When looking at numbers across the Commonwealth, the lowest price was $2.37 on Sunday while the highest was $3.99.

On a national level, the average price of gas has decreased by 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon, down 8.9 cents from a month ago and 36.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Here’s a breakdown of historical gasoline prices in Roanoke compared to the national average over the past ten years:

March 10, 2024: $3.17/g - U.S. Average: $3.40/g

March 10, 2023: $3.19/g - U.S. Average: $3.44/g

March 10, 2022: $4.19/g - U.S. Average: $4.34/g

March 10, 2021: $2.61/g - U.S. Average: $2.82/g

March 10, 2020: $2.15/g - U.S. Average: $2.33/g

March 10, 2019: $2.26/g - U.S. Average: $2.48/g

March 10, 2018: $2.34/g - U.S. Average: $2.53/g

March 10, 2017: $2.14/g - U.S. Average: $2.30/g

March 10, 2016: $1.61/g - U.S. Average: $1.84/g

March 10, 2015: $2.20/g - U.S. Average: $2.45/g

“The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hasn’t been this low in March since 2021, when the pandemic significantly reduced demand and kept prices suppressed. This time around, caution is also playing a role in keeping prices lower— particularly uncertainty over tariffs, which is likely having a moderate impact,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Concerns about the direction of the economy could have a major influence on fuel prices in the months ahead, especially with the high level of uncertainty surrounding tariffs. Additionally, OPEC+ announced last week that it would gradually begin restoring oil production after nearly two years of cuts, adding further downward pressure on oil prices. As a result, the typical seasonal rise in gas prices has yet to materialize, and if and when it does, it may be considerably smaller than expected.”