Victims of fatal Roanoke train incident identified

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke neighborhood is in mourning after two people were killed by a train Sunday afternoon. Roanoke police identified the victims as Jose Rodrigo Yanes Barahona, 9, and Maria Domitila Nolasco Martinez, 69, both of Roanoke. Another boy was with the victims but was not struck by the train.

The incident happened on the tracks near the 700 block of Drew Avenue Northeast, which is near Plantation Road. Roanoke police and investigators with Norfolk Southern returned to the area today to resume their search for answers. Police also spoke with family members of the victims, who gathered near the home.

Jose Nolasco said his son was the boy who survived the incident. He said he rushed to the scene Sunday and Monday, walked over to the tracks to see the aftermath for himself.

“And so I come running here, when I come, they had put yellow tape here, so I don’t have access to there,” Nolasco said. “But this morning I go see in there and this. [It’s] terrible, what [I do] see in there.”

Nolasco told 10 News his son, his son’s mother, and his son’s friend were coming back from an outing when he believes they were trying to cross the tracks. He thinks one of the boys got stuck and the woman went back to help.

“I see the bridge, I see the water from both sides, so I’m thinking they’d try to cross the bridge,” Nolasco said.

Based on preliminary Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Virginia ranked 22nd of the 50 states in so-called trespass casualties—where people walk along or across train tracks away from designated crossings. There were 12 deaths and 8 injuries.

The rail education safety nonprofit Operation Lifesaver reminds pedestrians that they should only cross at designated public crossings, avoid bridges and trestles, and always expect a train.

In a statement to 10 News, Norfolk Southern said: “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the community during this difficult time. We are working with local authorities to provide any information needed for their investigation and counseling, guidance, and other support services are being made available to our crew.”