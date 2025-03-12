Three pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – VSP is investigating a crash involving three pedestrians in Botetourt County on Tuesday.

According to officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of Town Center St. and Town Boulevard at 8:02 p.m.

A 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn from southbound Town Center St. onto Town Boulevard when it struck three pedestrians in the crosswalk. All three pedestrians suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

29-year-old Jordan Cox, the driver of the Silverado, has been charged with failure to yield to pedestrians.