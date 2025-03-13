WATCH: UVA doctor shares colon cancer journey

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va – Cancer can impact anyone, including those who treat it.

Doctor Charles Friel is the chief of colorectal surgery at UVA Health. In 2023, he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer after a routine colonoscopy. He had no symptoms, just a history of ulcerative colitis.

Given his position at UVA, he understood what was in store and his next steps.

“I kind of knew immediately what that all meant, and I was lucky to be in an environment where I’ve got a lot of good friends that, but also a lot of good providers here, that I knew exactly what I had to do,” said Dr. Friel.

Luckily, the cancer was caught early enough for Friel to only need surgery to remove the cancer.

It is recommended to start getting screened for colon cancer starting at age 45. The frequency of these screenings depends on your risk factors.