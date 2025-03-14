Eat up these deals and freebies for Pi Day 2025

Pi Day is an annual national celebration of the mathematical concept, which is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter and equals 3.14...

March 14 is also reportedly the birthday of theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

On Friday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating one of the “nerdiest” days of the year with deals on actual pie, pizza pie and other delights.

Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of this Pi Day:

Milk Bar

All Milk Bar locations will offer a “Pi à la Mode” deal: a slice of Milk Bar’s famed Milk Bar Pie alongside a cup of their signature Cereal Milk Soft Serve for $10 ($4 discount).

Halo Top

What goes better with pie than ice cream?

From now until March 20, Halo Top is giving away 80,000 free pints in celebration of their eight new flavors.

To claim a free pint, ice cream enthusiasts can head to HaloTop.com/firsttaste.

Pizza Pie

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering members of its loyalty programs a large pizza for $3.14 in 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Thursday, March 14. (Limit one per transaction, two per day.)

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Get 31.4% off a large 16-inch pizza on Thursday, March 14, at Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings. Valid for dine-in only.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Get a second Pizookie for $3.14 with the purchase of a regularly-priced Pizookie on Thursday, March 14, at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. Valid for dine-in only.

Blaze Pizza

When you buy one 11-inch pizza, you can get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14 at participating Blaze Pizza locations on March 14. The in-store-only offer is one per person and valid on any original dough pizza.

Customers will also get a code for a buy one, get one for $3.14 pizza that can be used in the Blaze app through the end of March.

California Pizza Kitchen

Sign up for California Pizza Kitchen’s ​CPK Rewards loyalty program to get a $3.14 pizza (choose from Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Pepperoni, or Traditional Cheese), with a $25 minimum purchase for dine-in only.

Current rewards members will find this offer in their digital wallet on March 14.

Chuck E. Cheese

Get a medium build-your-own one-topping pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large pizza at participating Chuck E. Cheese locations on March. 14.

Cicis Pizza

On Pi Day, Cicis Pizza customers who buy one medium or large one-topping pizza with Cicis Original round crust can buy a second pizza of the same size for $3.14. The offer can be redeemed in store or online with the code PIDAY.

DIGIORNO

Starting on Pi Day, March 14, the brand will launch a giveaway and give fans the chance to win limited-edition merchandise from a DiGiorno and Hidden Valley Ranch collab collection.

To enter, visit the giveaway website at 12 p.m. ET on March 14 for the chance to score free items while supplies last.

Doordash

The food delivery service is offering nationwide Pi Day deals from three popular pizza chains: Pizza Hut, Sbarro and Hungry Howies.

Pizza Hut : $6 off eligible orders of $30+ from participating Pizza Hut locations on DoorDash on March 14, 2025. The offer is not valid for pickup and is limited to one per person.

Sbarro : $7 off eligible orders of $25+ from participating Sbarro locations on DoorDash from March 13 — 15. The offer is not valid for pickup and is limited to one per order. DashPass members can save $8 on eligible orders of $25+ from participating Sbarro locations on DoorDash from March 13 — 15.

Hungry Howie’s: Enjoy a free Howie Bread with a minimum purchase of $30+ from participating Hungry Howie’s Pizza locations on DoorDash from March 14 — 15.

Burger King

Members of Burger King’s Royal Perks program can enjoy a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more all day Thursday.

The offer must be activated in the “Offers” tab on the BK App or on bk.com before placing an order.

Keebler

Enter for a chance to win Keebler’s ready-to-eat pie crusts by liking their Instagram post and tagging a friend. No purchase necessary.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is selling their Mexican Pizzas for $3.14 on Pi Day. The offer limited to one per customer, only in the app.