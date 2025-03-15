Hull’s Drive-In Theatre announces summer concert series, start of 2025 movie season

LEXINGTON, Va. – Hull’s Drive-In Theater in Lexington announced the start of their 2025 season and a concert series that will be coming to the venue.

Their 2025 season will start with a double feature of Snow White and Mufasa on March 21 and 22, with $12 tickets for adults and $6 tickets for kids.

The theatre will also host various regional artists over the summer like Ella Folk, Gentleman South, and Keith Bryant.

You can find the full lineup and schedule at the Hull’s Drive-In website here.