Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction resigns

Lisa Coons, Virginia’s Superintendent of Public Instruction announced her resignantion on Friday in a post on X:

“It has been an honor to serve Virginia’s students, families, and educators. After careful consideration, I’ve decided to pursue new opportunities. I am grateful to the VDOE staff and educators who inspire me daily—Virginia’s children will always hold a special place in my heart." Lisa Coons

Rob Damschen, the Communications Director for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Chief Deputy Secretary Emily Anne Gullickson will serve as acting state superintendent for the time being.

“Governor Youngkin deeply values Dr. Coons’ dedication to Virginia’s students, parents, and educators. As the administration moves forward with its education agenda, we are confident that Acting Superintendent Gullickson, with her experience in the Youngkin administration and her background as a teacher and advocate for students, will lead a seamless transition.” Rob Damschen, Communications Director for Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Little information is available as to why she announced her resignation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.