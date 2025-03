ROANOKE, Va. – Multiple public schools in Roanoke City are closing early due to power outages that do not have an estimated restoration time.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School, Patrick Henry High School, and the Roanoke Technical Education Center will be dismissing students at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 17, due to power outages in the area. The schools do not currently have an estimated restoration time for the power.

Students will still receive lunch prior to dismissal.