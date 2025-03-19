DePaul Community Resources set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Independent Living program

DePaul Community Resources is scheduled to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its Independent Living program on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

DePaul Community Resources is scheduled to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of its Independent Living program on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The program aims to help foster children begin the transition from foster care to adulthood.

During the event, the organization will recognize several local partners who have provided ample support to children over the years.

In 2024, 26 young adults transitioned into college, employment and stable housing, according to DePaul Community Resources. Additionally, 68% of young adults in the program obtained a learner’s permit or driver’s license and/or purchased a vehicle in 2024. Since it was created, the Independent Living program has served 180 youth in some capacity.

“We are excited for the opportunity to share more about DePaul’s Independent Living program,” said Chelsie Wilson, director of Independent Living. “Community awareness and support are vital to this program and the young adults we serve.”

It’ll be held at the local independent living office at the Riverwalk at Salem apartments.

