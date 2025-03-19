Dilly Dally seeking a new owner; customers can still make online purchases in the meantime

Dilly Dally has officially closed its doors after announcing that it’s seeking a new owner and will take a short break during its search.

SALEM, Va. – If you’ve been driving in Salem, you may have noticed a ‘for sale’ sign in the windows of Dilly Dally. That’s because the cherished shop is currently seeking a new owner, but it has assured the Salem community that it’s here to stay.

In the meantime, you can still place online orders at dillydallystore.com and gift basket orders by emailing dillydallysalem@gmail.com. Gift cards can be used online or once the store reopens.

“Thank you all for your love and support—I’m so grateful for each and every one of you. Here’s to the next chapter of Dilly Dally!” the shop said in a Facebook post from January.

The store features a wide variety of goodies, including 20 different flavors of ice cream, handmade salads, sides, soups, etc. It also sells locally made and small-batch gift items, Virginia souvenirs and custom-made gift baskets.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming the next owner, you can reach out to Katy Cookston at Katy & Co. Realty for details.