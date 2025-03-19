Sheetz looking to hire more than 365 employees in Virginia

Dust off those resumes! Sheetz is looking to hire more than 365 across Virginia.

On Wednesday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sheetz is set to hold hiring events with on-the-spot interviews at each of its 114 Virginia locations.

The roles being offered include store team members, supervisors and assistant managers.

If interested in attending a hiring event, you’ll need to apply for a store position online at jobs.sheetz.com before arriving. After arriving at the store, be sure to check in at the cash register by scanning a QR code that Sheetz will provide.

Additionally, Sheetz will also be hosting hiring events and on-the-spot interviews at all of its more than 760 locations throughout the U.S., with an aim to hire 1,350 employees company-wide.