Man dead after suspected shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following a suspected shooting that occurred in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on the 500 block of Winston Ridge Road around 2:38 p.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man who had sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a 34-year-old woman who was present at the time of the incident is currently being interviewed as a part of the investigation. Authorities stated they are currently working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.