Ribbon cutting ceremony set for new Blacksburg Transit Center

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Thursday morning, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication to celebrate the recently completed Blacksburg Transit Center.

The event will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m., and community members are welcome to attend.

The LEED Gold certified building features a passenger waiting area, the Hokie Bike Hub, conference rooms, a staff break room and office spaces, all of which are aiming to improve commuter convenience.

It is located near the Perry Street parking garage on Virginia Tech’s campus, alongside 17 sheltered bus bays that have been in use since August.

The $26 million project was paid for through federal and state grants, the Town of Blacksburg and Virginia Tech.

“The Transit Center and Loops function as the centerpiece for public transportation within Blacksburg by facilitating multi-modal connections for passengers to local and regional services within one facility adorned with modern passenger amenities,” said Blacksburg Transit Director Brian Booth.