VADOC K9s receive body armor donation

Photo of Virginia's K9s that have recently received some bullet and stab protective vests.

A few furry friends received some protective gear over at the Virginia Department of Corrections!

Anette, Chulligan, Cody, Hondo, PI, Elvis, Vico, and Tosca are all some of the VADOC K9s that recently received bullet and stab protective vests. The vests were donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide these vests to law enforcement dogs throughout the country.

If you’d like to make a donation to the organization and help K9s get protective gear, you can donate here.