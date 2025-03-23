Jessica Aber, Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, found dead, age 43

U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia, speaks with reporters during a news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Washington, as Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, look on. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Jessica Aber, the former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead in her home on Saturday morning, Alexandria Police Department said.

APD said they responded to the 900 block of Beverly Drive after they received reports of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman who was later identified as 43-year-old Jessica Aber.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances of her death. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.