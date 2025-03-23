Roanoke County Schools hosts 12th annual Backpack Run

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Public School’s Backpack Run returned for its 12th year!

People could participate in the 5k or the 10k to support the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation, which provides scholarships for graduating seniors and grants for teachers.

“Each year teachers have all these great ideas that they want to implement in the classroom. But sometimes that requires some materials and funds to put these things on. This is where the Education Foundation comes in, and we can provide grants to teachers, up to $250 per grant that really allow these teachers to put on the deeper learning and engaging opportunities.” Chuck Lionberger, Director of Communication for Roanoke County Public Schools

The Education Foundation has provided over $1.6 million in grants and scholarships since 1991.