Local News

Pulaski County schools face funding uncertainty after Trump’s executive order

Superintendent Rob Graham warns that loss of federal support could jeopardize Title I and Title II programs for low-income students.

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Reopening plan for Pulaski County schools moves forward

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – On March 21, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, prompting immediate reactions across the nation. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quickly stated that Virginia is prepared to take on the responsibilities previously held by the federal department. However, in the New River Valley, uncertainty looms over the implications of this decision.

Pulaski County Public Schools relies on 11% of its budget from the Department of Education. Superintendent Rob Graham expressed concerns about how the loss of federal funding could affect critical programs, including Title I, which supports low-income households; Title II, aimed at improving student achievement through teacher education; Title IV, which provides federal loans, grants, and work-study opportunities; and Title VIB, which offers virtual instruction for visually impaired students.

Additionally, the potential impact on the school nutrition program raises alarms, especially since the entire school division is eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), allowing every student in Pulaski County to eat for free.

The biggest concern among educators is the message this action sends to parents and students. Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 to hear from Superintendent Graham and staff as they discuss their questions and concerns regarding the future of education in Pulaski County.

