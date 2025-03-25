School Officials tour Brookville High School as renovations continue

Since January of 2024, Brookville High School has been under construction for some much-needed renovations.

On Monday, members of the Campbell County School Board, along with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors took a behind-the-scenes look at the renovations that have already been made.

The building itself has been open since 1964 and is getting upgrades to its security systems. These include new cameras, new doors and new badge readers.

Classrooms will also be getting a facelift, while a staple of the school is being repurposed.

“We’re just doing an overall modernization of classrooms,” Dr. Clayton Stanley, Superintendent of Campbell County Public School, said. “I think the biggest thing that people will notice if they come back is that the original gym is now going to be our new cafeteria. That going to be the highlight of this renovation.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Classrooms will be given new lighting and ceiling titles alongside improved wi-fi access.

The new cafeteria is spacious and comes with new skylights to allow natural light to enter the area.

To accommodate this, a new gym will be added to the backside of the building along with a new weight room.

Construction has been a challenge because it is taking place during the school year while students are still in class.

“This project is a little bit unique because it’s an occupied remodel,” Blair Construction Project Manager Bobby Adkins said. “Which means we got to do a lot of jumping around based on when and where the school can relocate things.”

When it comes to dealing with the renovations, everyone at Brookville is passing with flying colors.

“I think that that’s the most challenging part because our students are on site. So while we are doing construction on one side, we’re doing instructions on the other side of the wall,” Dr. Stanley said. “Our students have been great, they’ve been doing a great job dealing with the construction and the disruptions. parents have been patient and understanding and our teachers, staff and administrators, they’ve been phenomenal.”

According to Adkins, construction is expected to be complete in the middle of 2026.