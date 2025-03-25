Two-vehicle accident in Bedford County leaves one dead

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The incident occurred Monday, March 24, at 7:10 p.m. on White House Road, about half a mile east of Sleepy Hollow Road in Bedford County.

According VSP, a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 was traveling east on White House Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2000 Lexus traveling west, head-on. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Chester Lee Bates, 65, of Moneta, Virginia, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was transported for injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.