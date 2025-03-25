WATCH: Runners preparing for Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. – The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and Freedom First Down by Downtown Music Festival are just around the corner.

It is coined “America’s Toughest Road Race” with the most elevation change of any road race in the country. Participants climb three mountains- Mill, Roanoke and Peak Wood Drive in South Roanoke.

“Being America’s toughest makes this a must-do event. It makes it something that people want to check off their lists. And that’s why we have, you know, 40, 40 different states represented this year.”

The race is on April 12, beginning at 7:35 in the morning.