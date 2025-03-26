Virginia Rail Historical Society’s Roanoke Chapter set to relocate to new 16-acre facility

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) is set to relocate to a new restoration facility in the Norwich area of Roanoke. After nearly 45 years at its previous site in the former American Viscose plant, the Chapter has purchased a 16-acre lot near Bridge Street to house its collection of historic railroad equipment.

This move marks a significant milestone for the Chapter, which has been based at its previous yard since 1980. The new facility will not only provide a permanent home but also enhance restoration capabilities and expand preservation activities. The relocation aligns with the revitalization efforts in the area, particularly the mixed-use Riverdale development, which has been instrumental in supporting the Chapter during this transition.

The new facility will be located on the former Virginia Scrap Iron and Metal property, which was a scrap yard until 2008. The Roanoke Chapter acquired the property from OmniSource, LLC, with whom they collaborated closely throughout the purchasing process.

Currently, the NRHS Chapter is in the design and construction phase of the new yard, with Norfolk Southern providing crucial support for moving and storing rail equipment during the transition. The long-term plan includes a larger building for multiple locomotives and cars, fabrication shops and ample storage space for equipment and materials.

To help fund the move and new facilities, the Roanoke Chapter, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is conducting a capital fundraising campaign. More information about the project can be found on their website. Updates on the project can also be found on their Facebook page.