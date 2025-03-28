Skip to main content
WATCH: Southwest VA’s largest quilt show in Town

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star Quilters Guild is hosting the “Color the World with Quilts” show at the Berglund Center this weekend.

Over 250 quilts, created by talented quilters from across the region, are on exhibit. Visitors can also explore a variety of vendors selling quilting supplies and tools.

“Quilts tell stories of what was going on during that time period. By looking at the fabric styles, and sometimes reflecting current events in the community, quilts are a way to share a gift with others. They keep you warm, but they’re also a way to show off an art.”

Guests can also attend special exhibits where the stories behind select quilts and artists are shared. Additionally, at 2 PM, quilts will be placed on veterans to express comfort and appreciation for their service.

The show will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

