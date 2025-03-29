Skip to main content
Two Carroll County Deputies hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting at Carroll County truck stop Friday

The suspect was involved in a shooting in North Carolina according to the CCSO.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Two deputies are in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting at a truck stop in Carroll County Friday night.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the office was contacted by the Greensboro Police Department regarding the possible location of a suspect involved in a shooting in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle, a Swift tractor-trailer, in the parking lot of a Love’s Truck Stop in the Lamsburg area off of Interstate 77 Exit 1, in Carroll County.

During the incident, two deputies were struck by gunfire and were taken to an area hospital. The suspect is deceased. This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update as we receive more information.

