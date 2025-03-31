Pulaski County reveals plans for major Virginia indoor sportsplex

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, along with the Sports Tourism & Entertainment Authority, has revealed plans for the future Pulaski County Sportsplex, an estimated 165,000 sq. ft. sports, entertainment, and exposition center.

“This project has been a dream of our community for so very long and it was absolutely amazing to share with our citizens the details of how we plan to convert this discontinued manufacturing facility the County owns into one of the most meaningful assets a local government can provide its citizenry. As you can clearly see from the plans, the Sportsplex will offer something for everyone of all ages and the enterprising approach will not only make it affordable and sustainable for our citizens, but will fuel direct and indirect revenues by way of our hospitality and services industry sectors.” Laura Walters, Chair, Board of Supervisors

The sportsplex plans to have the following amenities:

8 indoor basketball/volleyball/futsal courts

2 indoor turf soccer fields

4 permanent indoor pickleball courts, 22 additional indoor pickleball courts (total 26)

community weight room

cardio room

senior room

1/5th of a mile indoor walking track

110 meter indoor sprint track

2 drop-down batting cages

indoor Golf Institute

full-service restaurant

programming and classroom space

member locker rooms

exposition space

entertainment space

