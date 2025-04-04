First Hummingbirds spotted in Southwest Virginia as they migrate for Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The first Ruby-throated hummingbirds have been spotted in Southwest Virginia!

Hummingbird migration is underway as these tiny travelers make their way across the country.

Many of them will travel extraordinary lengths, with some flying across the Gulf of Mexico in one flight. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center explained there are more than 350 different species worldwide, 15 of which can be found in the United States.

The Ruby-throated hummingbird is most common in Southwest Virginia, but the Wildlife Center said there is a chance you could get a glimpse of a Rufous or an Allen’s hummingbird at your feeders. They are rarely seen in Southwest Virginia. Sometimes, however, they are blown off their migratory routes.

According to the Wildlife Center, males tend to arrive first with their bright red throats, followed by the females shortly after.

Many hummingbirds spend the winter in Central America or Mexico, and migrate north to their breeding grounds in the southern United States as early as February, and to areas further north later in the spring. According to Hummingbird Central, hummingbirds fly by day when nectar sources such as flowers are more abundant.

Research indicates a hummingbird can travel as much as 23 miles in one day. However, during migration as they cross the Gulf they may cover up to 500 miles at a time. Their average speed in direct flight is in the range of 20-30mph, and up to three times that fast during courtship dives, according to Hummingbird Central, an online resource started by the Chaparell Nature Preserve that allows bird watchers to document their sightings on an interactive map.

The first Ruby-throated hummingbirds were spotted in Virginia on March 30 in La Crosse, Chesapeake, Elberon, and Williamsburg.

The first documented sighting in Danville happened April 3. The person who reported the spotting said they normally don’t see them until April 5 or later and was excited to receive them earlier than usual. They reported 2 Ruby-throated hummingbirds.

Also on April 3, a Ruby-throated hummingbird was spotted in Huddleston, Paces and Fincastle. The Fincastle spotter also noted it was an earlier than usual arrival.

Roanoke County received it’s first documented sighting of a Ruby-throated hummingbird April 4 at Mason Cove just before 12:50 p.m. Like others, the person reporting the sighting also noted it was an early appearance for the birds.

Hummingbird Central Map

Planning on putting your hummingbird feeder out? Here are some tips the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center recommends:

Clean your feeders every 3-5 days with a mixture of 1 part bleach to 10 parts water; be sure to clean the inside thoroughly, too.

Ensure you’re using the proper water-to-sugar ratio, which is 1/4 cup of sugar to 1 cup of water. Bring the solution to a boil and then let it cool before setting out. Leftover sugar water can be refrigerated for up to a week.

Never leave out a dirty feeder! This can develop a fungus that causes a hummingbird’s tongue to swell, which prevents them from being able to withdraw their tongue. This condition, called, Hummers Candidiasis, means they can’t eat and they will slowly starve to death.

Do not use dyes, honey, molasses or raw sugar. If the syrup looks cloudy after being stored for a long time, do not use it.

Avoid placing the feeder in direct sunlight as this will make the water go bad even faster.