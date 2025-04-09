Renovated free-roam room at RCACP creates a home-like environment for cats

ROANOKE, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) has completed its newly renovated free-roam room for cats. This remodeled space is designed to help felines feel more comfortable while they wait for their forever homes.

10 News shows how the new setup is improving both feline well-being and adoption chances.

Melinda Rector, director of operations for RCACP, explained the transformation.

“So what we have here is an area in the shelter that used to be a hallway that was turned into a free-roam cat room. It was very institutional, and while the cats loved being out of the kennels, we felt it really needed an upgrade,” she said.

Rector emphasized the importance of the new environment.

“This is the most that we can do to put them in a home environment so that people actually see what they are going to be like at home. This type of room is important because the less stressed the cat is while they are in the shelter, the better they can show their true personality,” she said.

The space features various hiding spots for the cats. Rector pointed out one of the beds, designed with a cloud theme, where a cat named Rico was already enjoying his new environment.

The renovation was funded by a $10,000 life-saving grant from Petco Love and built out with help from Greater Good Charities’ Rescue Rebuild team.

“It’s not just about design; it’s about putting their best paw forward,” Rector said. “We hope this cozy area will help the cats feel more comfortable. When they meet potential adopters, people will see their true personalities, not just their scared shelter kennel personalities.”

When asked if the cats would stay in the free-roam room 24/7, Rector confirmed, “Yes, the cats in the free-roam room will live here until they get adopted or transferred to a rescue.”

RCACP staff report that the difference in the cats’ behavior is almost instant.

“This is what they want,” Rector said, as a cat snuggled with her. “They want to have this interaction with people and be less stressed. See, he’s not stressed right now.”

From the outside, it may look like just another room. But for these cats—and the people who will take them home—it’s a space that can change lives.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is unveiling a newly renovated free-roam cat room this Thursday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at its Roanoke shelter.