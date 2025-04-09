Roanoke man arrested for possession of child pornography

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detectives from the Roanoke Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have arrested a man for the possession of child pornography after receiving multiple tips from the community.

On Monday, April 7, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Woods Avenue SW.

During the operation, they located and arrested 31-year-old Brandon Lee Hudson, a resident of Roanoke. Hudson now faces one count of knowingly possessing child pornography.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to reach out to the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, and authorities are determined to follow every lead.