Duck Donuts announces new seasonal flavor and menu items

Duck Donuts has introduced a new seasonal offering: cookie butter.

This limited-time lineup features a rich cookie butter glaze, crunchy cookie butter crumbles, and a swirl of creamy buttercream. Customers can create their own combinations or opt for the Cookie Butter Dozen and Half Dozen, which showcase a variety of flavors.

Available through June 29, the Cookie Butter Dozen includes several enticing options:

Cookie Butter Cream : cookie butter glaze topped with buttercream and cookie butter crumbles

Ultimate Cookie Butter : cookie butter glaze with cookie butter crumbles and a vanilla drizzle

Chocolate Cookie Butter : cookie butter glaze finished with a chocolate drizzle

Double Cookie Butter: cookie butter glaze with additional cookie butter crumbles

In addition to donuts, Duck Donuts is offering cookie butter lattes, available both hot and iced. For those who enjoy milkshakes, a cookie butter milkshake is also on the menu, topped with whipped cream and more cookie butter crumbles. Another unique option is the donut ice cream sandwich, which features a scoop of ice cream nestled between two fluffy donut halves, rolled in crunchy cookie butter crumbles.