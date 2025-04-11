Bedford County School Board working to cut deficit

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County School Board is facing a deficit and reviewing next year’s budget for necessary changes.

Currently, they are looking to close a shortfall of nearly $1.4 million. Potential cuts include decreasing staffing for aides, closing one school, eliminating assistant principals, and additional options.

“It’s important that everybody understands again what we’re up against and what we’re trying to accomplish not just for this year but for the future of Bedford County Public Schools because that is important.” Christopher Daniels, Bedford County School Board Vice Chair

The county’s nutrition fund is also facing a loss of over $500,000 due to inflation. The final budget will depend on funding from the county and state, which could provide a total of $4.2 million. The school board hopes to finalize the budget by May.