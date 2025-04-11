What roads will close for the Blue Ridge Marathon on Saturday? Here’s the rundown

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are set to lace up their running shoes and hit the pavement for this weekend’s Blue Ridge Marathon.

Touted as America’s toughest road race, the cherished competition will kick off on Saturday and bring people from 40 different states and three countries to the Star City.

With that being said, there will be several road closures in place to ensure the safety of all runners.

Here’s a look at some of the road closures you should be aware of. The following road closures will be in place on Saturday, with some starting as early as 5 a.m.

JEFFERSON STREET

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Jefferson Street (from Church Ave to Franklin Rd.)

5 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Jefferson Street (from Franklin Rd. to Elm Ave):

7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Jefferson Street, from Elm to Walnut Ave

FRANKLIN ROAD

5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Franklin Road (2nd St to Jefferson St.)

5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Franklin Road (Jefferson St to Williamson Rd.)

WALNUT AVENUE

7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Walnut Avenue (from Jefferson to JB Fishburn Parkway) - all lanes closed

JB FISHBURN PARKWAY

7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or when last runner clears the road): JB Fishburn Parkway (road up to Star)

MILL MOUNTAIN PARKWAY

7 a.m. to ~11:30 a.m. (or when last runner clears the road): Mill Mountain Parkway

WILEY DRIVE

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Wiley Drive (next to Rivers Edge Sports Complex)

LUCK AVENUE

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Luck Avenue (Eastbound, from 6th Street to 1st Street)

BULLITT AVENUE

5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Bullitt Avenue (Eastbound lane, 1st St to Jefferson St)

ELM AVENUE

7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.: Elm Avenue (1st St to Williamson Rd)

LAUREL STREET

7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Laurel Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Road to Walnut Avenue)

7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Laurel Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut)

IVY STREET

7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Ivy Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut Avenue)

7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Ivy Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Rd to Walnut Ave)

CAMILLA STREET

7 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Camilla Street (Eastbound lane, Ivy Street to Sylvan Avenue)

PEAKWOOD DRIVE

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Peakwood Drive (The “Uphill” Lane, entire length)

WEST RIDGE ROAD

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: West Ridge Road (The “Downhill” Lane, Peakwood Dr. to Rosalind Ave)

NO PARKING ZONES

There will be several areas marked “No Parking” for the Blue Ridge Marathon. (Blue Ridge Marathon)