Local News

Celebration of Life held for Autumn Bushman

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Autumn Bushman, Anti-Bullying

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center was the site for 10-year-old Autumn Busman’s Celebration of Life today.

Orange wristbands, pins, and shirts with anti-bullying messages were handed out to those who came to the event as a way to continue spreading an anti-bullying message Autumn’s family has been pushing since her death.

Speakers included Community Church’s Thomas McCracken, Dr. Kathleen Thorell of the Tudor House, and Pastor Bryce Scott, each of whom spoke about different mental health issues and praised the community for standing in solidarity with the Bushman family.

“It’s our demonstration of our solidarity as a community,” McCracken said. “Rallying behind this family, [saying] we see you, we hear you, you’re not alone and together, we can accomplish so much more.”

A “praise dance” was also performed by Janet Smith while Mark Bushman, Autumn’s father, spoke on the memories he had of his daughter.

All of the speakers who spoke today, alongside the community that was in attendance, hope that Autumn’s legacy will live on for years to come and that the message of anti-bullying will continue to spread because of her story.

“Today I hope that we look back on this day years later and say that’s the day that policy was created, that’s the day that legislation was put in place, that’s the day that our children started to get safer in schools,” McCracken said. “I think moving forward that’s what we’re going to do is work on legislation.”

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

